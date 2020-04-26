Tarrant County Launches ‘Self-Screening’ Site for COVID-19 Testing, Appointments

Tarrant County residents have a new tool to use when it comes to scheduling an appointment to get tested for COVID-19.

The county launched a website Sunday that will allow residents to go through a self-screening process, and if they meet a strict criteria, the site will automatically schedule an appointment for them at a Fort Worth testing site.

Click here to navigate to the site.

The county expects more sites and appointment availabilities to be added over the next several weeks. Appointments this week, will be limited, according to the Tarrant County officials.

"As we begin planning for reopening, it is vitally important that we have more testing," Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said. "These testing sites are going to be critical in helping us open up the county."

The website is a partnership between the University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth, the city of Fort Worth and UT Southwestern Medical Center.

"We are very pleased to have this resource in Tarrant County during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Director of Public Health Vinny Taneja. "The platform will not only help our testing facilities operate more effectively, it will also arm us with valuable information to keep our communities safe."

Screening will be available in English and Spanish. For other languages, residents are asked to call Tarrant County Public Health at 817-248-6299.