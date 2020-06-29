Tarrant County Reports 263 New COVID-19 Cases, Uptick in Weekend Hospitalizations

After a week of averaging 360 cases per day, Tarrant County Public Health reports a drop in new COVID-19 cases Monday, an uptick in hospitalizations and no new deaths.

Monday's 263 new cases bring the total number of cases in Tarrant County since March to 11,739. Though the number is below the 7-day average through Sunday, the new 7-day average through Monday is 373 cases per day due to last Wednesday and Thursday's number of new cases, 460 and 517, respectively.

A week ago, that rolling 7-day average was at 232 cases per day.

With no new deaths being reported Monday, the number of fatalities in the county related to COVID-19 holds at 225. The county is also reporting 17 new recoveries for a total of 5,059 survivors. There are currently 6,455 active known cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 67% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 39%.

As of Monday, the county reported: 1,801 available hospital beds, 266 more than Friday; 418 available ventilators, 20 fewer than Friday; of the 6,455 active cases, 388 of those people are hospitalized, 89 more than Friday.

Last week Tarrant County required most people to wear face-coverings while inside area businesses. The countywide executive order went into effect at 6 p.m. Friday and will remain in effect until Aug. 4.

"I still know there are a lot of folks that say, 'Well I have the right, I don't have the wear the mask,' and I say, 'Yeah, just because you have that right doesn't mean that it's right,' so we're still stressing wear the masks while you're outside, respect others," Whitley said.