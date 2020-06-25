Fort Worth ‘Not Happy' With Recent COVID-19 Trends, Announcement Expected

Tarrant County leaders on Thursday are expected to address the recent spike in COVID-19 infections.

A media briefing regarding COVID-19 will take place at 9: 30 a.m. Thursday in the Tarrant County Commissioners’ Courtroom. It will be streamed live in this article.

Tarrant County reported 460 new infections Wednesday, its second-highest total in a single day since the pandemic began. It was also the second time in less than a week the county has confirmed more than 400 COVID-19 cases in one day.

"We have been monitoring COVID-19 closely and we are not happy with the trends we are seeing. We are in close coordination with regional partners and will have an update in the morning," the office of Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said in a statement to NBC 5.

Price and other city leaders have so far refrained from making face masks mandatory in city businesses, unlike Dallas and Bexar County officials, and instead have “strongly encouraged” their usage.

On Monday, Price debuted her new public health message on social media featuring the silhouette of a cowboy wearing a face mask, emblazoned with the official logo of the City of Fort Worth, along with the phrase “Help Do Your Part,” written along the bottom.

State health officials on Wednesday reported a record-high 5,551 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as Gov. Greg Abbott described the situation as a "massive outbreak."

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.