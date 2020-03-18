coronavirus

Tarrant County Reports 2 New COVID-19 Cases, Total of 8

COVID-19 cases climb to 60 across North Texas, officials say

Tarrant County health officials say two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total in the county to eight.

Officials with the county health department said one of the patients traveled out of state; the travel history for the second case is pending.

"Both of these cases have been isolated at home after developing symptoms," said Vinny Taneja, director of the Tarrant County Public Health Department. "Because of HIPAA laws regarding the confidentiality of health information, we are not allowed to provide any specific details about this patient."

Earlier Wednesday, one new case was reported in Johnson County, another in Collin County and 11 new cases were reported in Dallas County.

As of this writing there are now 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Texas.

In Tarrant County, an man who was a resident of the Texas Masonic Retirement Center in Arlington died Sunday after contracting the virus. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to speak in Arlington at about noon Wednesday.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

