Tarrant County Reports 2 New COVID-19 Cases, Total of 8

Tarrant County health officials say two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total in the county to eight.

Officials with the county health department said one of the patients traveled out of state; the travel history for the second case is pending.

"Both of these cases have been isolated at home after developing symptoms," said Vinny Taneja, director of the Tarrant County Public Health Department. "Because of HIPAA laws regarding the confidentiality of health information, we are not allowed to provide any specific details about this patient."

Earlier Wednesday, one new case was reported in Johnson County, another in Collin County and 11 new cases were reported in Dallas County.

As of this writing there are now 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Texas.

In Tarrant County, an man who was a resident of the Texas Masonic Retirement Center in Arlington died Sunday after contracting the virus. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to speak in Arlington at about noon Wednesday.

