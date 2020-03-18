Dallas County Reports 11 New COVID-19 Cases, Ages Teen to 70s, 1 Critical

Dallas County health officials say 11 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total in the county to 39.

The cases announced Wednesday include a teenager, a female in her 20s, a man and woman in their 30s, a man in his 40s, three men and two women in their 50s and a man in his 70s.

Three of the patients were hospitalized, including one who was in critical condition. Eight others are self-isolating at home. Seven of the patients are residents of Dallas, the others are residents of Coppell, Irving, Mesquite and Richardson.

One case is related to domestic, out-of-state travel and two are related to international travel. Three are close contacts of a separate confirmed case of COVID-19.

Five of the patients have no source or travel risk factor yet identified, and are therefore indicative of community transmission. Those cases are for residents of Dallas and Mesquite, but the local transmission could have occurred elsewhere.

Further information about the patients will not be released by the county health department.

“We will get through this North Texas by following the science and exercising personal responsibility. You should limit unnecessary trips beyond work and necessities like food and medical care. Every interaction in this outbreak carries some risk of spread. This doesn’t mean you can’t go for walks or runs outside; however, you should maintain six feet social distancing,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

On Tuesday, the county said nine others had been confirmed positive for the virus.

In Tarrant County, an man who was a resident of the Texas Masonic Retirement Center in Arlington died Sunday after contracting the virus. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to speak in Arlington at about noon Wednesday.

“As we have warned you, the testing data is well behind the situation on the ground. Today, we have five new cases of likely community spread. It is imperative that you exercise sound decision making in your personal responsibility decisions,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “We must replace selfishness with sacrifice if we are to protect our seniors and most vulnerable amongst us. Don’t give into fear, rather have faith in the science, the science that will be your road map to keeping you and your family safe. Replace panic with prayer and personal responsibility. We can do this North Texas, but it takes all of us. The life you save may be your Nana’s.”

Of the county's 39 cases, four are out-of-county residents who either are or were visiting Dallas County.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott