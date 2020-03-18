Collin County Confirms 9th Case of Coronavirus Wednesday

A 32-year-old Plano woman is the ninth confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Collin County, according to public health officials. She is self-quarantined in her home and has no underlying health conditions.

The total increased Wednesday from the Collin County Health Department's Sunday report, which included eight cases.

The latest case in Collin County brings the total of North Texas coronavirus patients to 48.

The Collin County Health Department said there are 66 Collin County residents being monitored for the new coronavirus as of Wednesday -- down from Monday's number of 82.

Collin County Judge Chris Hill announced a formal disaster declaration for Collin County Monday, "to better position and prepare the county and its communities to respond to the public health emergencies that may arise from the coronavirus outbreak."

County Operations

All non-essential court operations in Collin County have been postponed until April 1. Essential court proceedings will continue as scheduled and are defined by the respective courts' orders. District Courts. County Courts at Law. Justice Courts. Probate Courts.

Other county offices are open and operating during normal business hours.

The Collin County Commissioners Court will not be canceling meetings at this time.

Inmate visitation and inmate programs at the Collin County Detention Facility have been canceled until further notice. Attorney visits are still permitted, but the procedures for the visits have changed.

Closures and Cancellations

All county board and commission meetings have been canceled through March 31. Boards and commissions are directed to utilize electronic communication methods to address any critical issues that arise in that timeframe.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott