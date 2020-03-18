TX Governor Abbott To Talk COVID-19 Response in North Texas

Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be in North Texas on Wednesday to meet with local leaders and address both the state and the local response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Abbott will hold a news conference at noon at the Arlington Emergency Management Center.

The news conference will be livestreamed in the video player above; it is scheduled for 12 p.m.

The Governor is expected to speak alongside Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, John Hellerstedt, the Commissioner of the Department of State Health Services, and Chief Nim Kidd, of the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

“I realize that we're dealing with a situation that a lot of Texans are extremely concerned about,” Abbott said during a Tuesday news conference.

At that same news conference on Tuesday, Abbott officially activated the men and women of the Texas National Guard to help in the state’s response to COVID-19. If the National Guard members are deployed, one of their main tasks will likely be to help facilitate tests at hospitals and other mobile clinics, according to the Governor.

During a news conference with hospitals Tuesday, Abbott said there are currently 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas spread across 19 counties. The first confirmed death in Texas was a man in his 90s in Matagorda County.

There have been COVID-19 cases confirmed in 19 Texas counties as of Tuesday evening, including in each of the four most heavily populated counties in North Texas – Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton.

Also on Tuesday, the Tarrant County Health Department announced the first local death related to the coronavirus.

Patrick James, 77, of Arlington, died on Sunday after spending several days in isolation at a local hospital.

Health officials in Tarrant County confirmed Tuesday that a senior adult who tested positive for COVID-19, has died.

James had been sick in recent weeks, having been diagnosed with double pneumonia, according to his family. He had not travelled anywhere and it is not yet clear how or where he acquired COVID-19.

"He was in the hospital for about four days before they gave him the test," said Greg Brandt, James’ stepson. "He wasn't in the priority testing because he hadn't traveled abroad.”

James’ Wife, Jean, 75, is also sick, presumably with the coronavirus, according to Brandt, her son. She is in isolation, too, and was not able to be with her husband in his last days.