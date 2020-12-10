Tarrant County Adds 1,215 COVID-19 Cases Thursday Along With 14 Deaths

The Tarrant County Public Health Department confirms 1,215 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday along with another 14 new deaths.

In the last seven days, the county has announced 9,801 new cases of the virus. Of the 1,215 additional cases reported Monday, data from the county health department indicates there are 949 more confirmed cases than the most recent report and 266 more probable cases.

Tarrant County, which extended its mask mandate until Feb. 28, 2021, last month, began reporting both probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 101,836 confirmed cases of the virus and 13,640 probable cases for a total of 115,476 cases.

The county is also reporting another 927 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 82,938. There are currently an estimated 32,538 active cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 71% of those who have died were over the age of 65 even though they only make up 10% of the cases. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 36%.

The health department reports 898 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county on Thursday -- about 17% of capacity. TCPH data shows 320 of 415 available ventilators in use, it's not clear how many are in use by COVID-19 patients.

With 927 deaths now attributed to the virus, COVID-19 is now projected to be the third-leading killer of Tarrant County residents behind cancer and heart disease and is expected to surpass the annual total for stroke later this year.

COVID-19 causes a respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis, severe pneumonia or even death. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.