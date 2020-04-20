‘Reopening’ of Texas Starts Monday Morning

After weeks of restrictions and closings due to the coronavirus pandemic, portions of the state will reopen this week.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the plan late last week with the first phase starting Monday.

State parks were the first to reopen, but several restrictions will remain in place.

Parks are only open for day-use and advanced reservations are required even for day-use. Face coverings are required with mandated six-foot distancing. Groups can be no larger than five people.

Abbott said that on April 22 that current restrictions on elective surgeries will be removed. The governor said that the need to postpone non-essential procedures has passed since the state has plenty of hospital bed vacancy and because a solid supply chain of personal protective equipment has been established for doctors and nurses.

Beginning next Friday, April 24, Abbott said he believes retail stores should be able to offer retail services "to go," to allow for product pickup with minimal contact with others.

Abbott expected to announce on April 27 what other types of businesses can reopen and what the standards and practices for them to follow will be. He said further guidance on openings will extend into the month of May.

