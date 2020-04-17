Abbott Says Classrooms To Be Closed Remainder of the Year, Announces Plan to Reopen Texas

During a news conference Friday afternoon in which he laid out his plan for reopening businesses across the state in the coming days and weeks, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said all schools in the state must remain closed for the remainder of the school year.

Abbott said he has been advised that it would be unsafe to allow people to gather at schools at this time and ordered classrooms closed for the remainder of the year.

"Today's executive order also addresses schools. The team of doctors advising us have determined that it would be unsafe to allow students to gather in schools for the foreseeable future. As a result, school classrooms are closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year," Abbott said. "That includes, all public, private and higher education institutions."

Classes can still be held online and teachers are going to be allowed to return to school for video instruction if they wish or to perform administrative duties or to clean out their classrooms.

The governor said schools, including public, private K-12 programs as well as colleges and universities, would receive guidance on how to conclude programs and hold graduations as well as how to offer summer semesters.

New Executive Orders

Gov. Abbott said Friday he was putting in place a number of new executive orders that would act as exceptions to his Stay at Home order that expires on April 30 and would outline which businesses can open and when.

Those decisions will be made by a newly-created Statewide Strike Force to Open Texas that will be made up of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, Attorney General Ken Paxton and Comptroller Glen Hager.

The governor's strike force would be joined by nationally recognized medical advisors who will advise how businesses can be reopened while continuing to advise how to best curtail further spread of the virus. The advisory committee includes Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt, Dr. Mark McClellan, the former federal administrator of Medicaid and Medicare, Dr. F. Parker Hudson, an assistant professor of internal medicine and infectious diseases at Dell Medical School at the University of Texas and Dr. John Zerwas, with the UT system. Those doctors will work with Texas business leaders, including Kendra Scott, Mattress Mack, Michael Dell, Robert Smith, Ross Perot and others.

The governor said the decision to open businesses will be guided by data and doctors and that whatever decisions are made must continue to protect those vulnerable to infection and not allow for further spread of the virus.

Abbott said Friday that in the coming days and weeks businesses would be allowed to reopen in stages and that obviously not all businesses can reopen at once. Those businesses that are going to be allowed to open first are those that will pose no threat or a minimal threat of spreading the virus.

The governor said state parks will be allowed to reopen on Monday, April 20, but that visitors must wear face coverings or masks, they must maintain a distance of at least six feet from others who are not in their household and they must not gather in groups larger than five.

Abbott said that on April 22 that current restrictions on elective surgeries will be removed. The governor said that the need to postpone non-essential procedures has passed since the state has plenty of hospital bed vacancy and because a solid supply chain of personal protective equipment has been established for doctors and nurses.

Beginning next Friday, April 24, Abbott said he believes retail stores should be able to offer retail services "to go," to allow for product pickup with minimal contact with others.

Abbott expected to announce on April 27 what other types of businesses can reopen and what the standards and practices for them to follow will be. He said further guidance on openings will extend into the month of May.

Texas' DSHS has published a guide on how businesses can reopen safely for both employees and customers -- that guide can be seen here.

