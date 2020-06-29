McKinney Issues Mask Order, Plano to Consider One Tuesday

In North Texas, the list of cities and counties requiring masks is growing. Denton's mask order began Saturday. Monday, McKinney's mayor signed one too, and Plano could be next.

For 54 days during the shutdown, Southern Sisters Salon in McKinney sat empty.

Since then, stylists have stayed busy.

Co-owner Courtney Warnell said she tries to make customers feel comfortable, including whether they wear a mask.

“Because they want to just feel normal when they come in,” Warnell said.

The new order signed by McKinney Mayor George Fuller makes wearing masks mandatory starting Tuesday at 12:01 a.m.

“It’s hard ‘cause I feel like we're caught in the middle especially ‘cause we're so close to people,” Warnell said.

The order says all businesses and non-profits "providing goods or services directly to the public... must require... that all employees and visitors... wear face coverings... when in close proximity to co-workers or the public."

“Some of the exceptions will be restaurants where you're eating and drinking,” Fuller said.

The move makes McKinney the first city in Collin County to issue a mask mandate.

Fuller said he feels it's necessary to slow the spread, save lives and keep businesses open.

“Right now, like it or not, the data has caused our governor to shut down businesses again, plain and simple, period. If the numbers continue where they are more businesses will be shut down. Period. Very simple,” Fuller said.

“I don’t want anybody mad about it,” Warnell said.

Warnell said it won't be easy but she's prepared to enforce the new rules knowing it must be done to continue making ends meet.

“I can’t do another 54 days of not working,” she said.

Fuller said the order will be enforced starting Wednesday at 12:01 p.m.

Businesses could face up to a $500 fine, Fuller said, for failing to enforce the order, something he said he doesn’t want to do.

Wearing a mask isn't required in public areas but people are urged to if they can't maintain social distance.

The city of Plano has called an emergency meeting Tuesday night to consider a similar order.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.