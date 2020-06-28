McKinney Mayor To Begin Talks About Mandating Masks in Businesses

McKinney Mayor George Fuller said in a Facebook post Saturday that he will begin a discussion with city staff Monday to require masks in businesses.

The move is in response to Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order to close bars and limit the capacity of restaurants amid the spike of COVID-19 cases in Texas.

While Abbott said he would not mandate masks across Texas, he has heavily recommended — as have many local, state and national health authorities — that people wear masks to limit the spread of the virus.

Several counties and cities have instituted mandatory facial coverings in businesses, including Dallas and Tarrant counties and the city of Denton.

Collin County does not have a mask mandate.

While Fuller acknowledged in the post that limited business would be a "death sentence" for some, he said that it is a necessary step to protect Texans from the coronavirus.

"The preponderance of evidence, from every medical organization, including those under our national government, our state government and our county government, is that wearing masks and social distancing cuts transmission down dramatically," Fuller said. "Yes, there are other articles if you are looking for confirmation bias, that you can find to say something else, but that is not the preponderance of evidence."

The mayor added that mandating masks is an "intelligent health measure" and it would be a necessary step to protect more businesses from being shut down.

