Italy ISD Extends Winter Break Over COVID-19 in Staff

A North Texas school district is extending its winter break because of a surge in COVID-19 cases among its staff.

The Italy Independent School District announced Sunday that classes will resume Monday, Jan. 11. "This is partly due to a rise in Covid-19 cases among our faculty and staff," the district wrote on social media.

The decision to keep campuses closed was made "out of abundance of caution," the post read.

Staff had been due back Wednesday for an employee development day with students resuming classes on Thursday, according to the district's calendar.

Italy ISD is located south of Waxahachie and north of Hillsboro in Ellis County. More than 630 students attend either Stafford Elementary (Pre-K through grade 6) or Italy High School (grades 7-12).

