Hospitals Launch Effort Bringing COVID-19 Vaccine to Underserved Southeast Fort Worth

Texas Health Resources reaches into an underserved community in southeast Fort Worth Friday to get COVID-19 vaccines to patients in the Phase 1B category: individuals 65 years of age and older or those with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

"We made a commitment to go to their community, go to where they live, work, play, pray and live and make the vaccine available to them there," said Dr. Catherine Oliveras, the vice president of community health improvement at Texas Health.

The hospital system is working with its long-time partner North Texas Area Community Health Centers to vaccinate 125 patients. These are by invitation and appointment only.

Texas Health hopes taking the vaccine into neighborhoods and communities increases access and decreases fear.

"The population will often have access barriers in getting to other sites, and so, we want to come to them. And there's also a certain fear and mistrust in terms of the vaccine, the science behind it (with questions such as), 'Am I gonna be okay if I get it?' And being able to partner with a provider the community knows and trusts is gonna facilitate that process in order for us to be able to get people vaccinated and hopefully be able to create ambassadors that will get back into their community and talk about their experience and talk about the importance of the vaccine, so we can continue to come back and get more people vaccinated," Oliveras said.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

In a news release, Texas Health said "NTACHC and Texas Health want to achieve equitable distribution of vaccines to all communities within North Texas, especially underserved, medically disadvantaged areas that have been hit hard by the disease and have high numbers of residents in the Phase 1B category. The initiative reflects NTACHC’s mission to provide high-quality medical services, while serving as a safety net for the lower-income population, to help end health disparities in the community. The work is also part of Texas Health’s effort to use its deep connections with community organizations and mobilize those relationships throughout the region to get the COVID-19 vaccine to people who might not have the means to get it through existing vaccination sites."

Texas Health will use today's vaccination clinic as a model for other partnerships to get more vaccines into more underserved areas.