DSHS Adds 435 New COVID-19 Cases in Collin County Friday, 8 Deaths; Hospitalizations at 21%

Collin County reports a slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in county hospitals Friday, slightly increasing the occupancy rate for COVID-19 patients to 21% as the Texas Department of State Health Services reports an additional 435 new confirmed cases of the virus along with eight more deaths.

According to the most recent data from the DSHS, Collin County has 48,923 confirmed cases of the virus since March with 42,876 estimated recoveries; the county has an estimated 5,242 known active cases with 405 deaths attributed to the virus since March 2020.

The state health department does not release any details about those who have died after contracting the virus.

Collin County Health Care Services, which in August expressed concern over the accuracy of data being provided by the state health department, discontinued publishing information about case counts, recoveries and deaths in November following a vote of the Collin County Commissioners Court and only publishes information regarding hospitalizations.

In a statement on their website, the county said, "Collin County will continue to report hospitalization data, as that information comes from daily polls of local hospitals reporting COVID-19 patients in their facilities."

As of Jan. 8, CCHCS reported 560 out of 2,702 beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients in Collin County hospitals, which represents 20.73% of all hospitalized patients.