Denton County Reports Record 492 COVID-19 Cases Wednesday; 563 Cases, 5 Deaths Added in Collin County

Denton County Public Health reported a single-day record 492 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday with no new deaths. Meanwhile, in Collin County, the state health department added 563 more cases of the virus along with five more deaths.

Of the 492 new cases reported Tuesday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 384 are active while 108 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 24,623 with 18,281 estimated recoveries and 6,194 estimated active cases.

DCPH reported hospital capacity at 74% occupied with 243 available beds, 11 of which are in ICUs. The county health department also reported 98 of 273 ventilators are occupied. As of Wednesday, Dec. 2, the county reported 142 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Denton County, 44 of whom are in the ICU.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday, Dec. 4, at North Central Texas College's Exchange Parking Garage at 318 E. Sycamore Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 563 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Wednesday bringing the county's total number of cases to 27,553.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 24,415 estimated recoveries through Tuesday, 2,877 active cases and 261 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state has not revealed any information about the most recent Collin County victims of the virus.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: