Denton County Reports Highest Single-Day Jump in COVID-19 Cases; County Total at 70

One of the 19 cases reported was at the Denton State Supported Living Center

By Chris Blake

NBC 5 News

Officials in Denton County reported 19 new cases of the new coronavirus Wednesday, including one new case at the Denton State Supported Living Center.

The 19 new cases marked the largest single-day jump in cases in the county since the pandemic started.

There were four new cases in Frisco, three each in Carrollton and Prosper, two each in Flower Mound, Little Elm and Trophy Club and one each in The Colony, Denton and an unincorporated part of the county.

Wednesday was the second straight day on which there was at least one new case reported at the Denton State Supported Living Center.

The facility serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who are medically fragile or who have behavioral problems. The DSSLC is the only state-supported living center in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Denton County Judge Andy Eads said Tuesday he'd expect more COVID-19 cases to come from within the DSSLC.

Tuesday, the county reported 15 new cases of COVID-19.

A county-wide stay at home order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

