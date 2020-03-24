Two More COVID-19 Cases Confirmed at Denton State-Supported Living Center, More Expected

Denton County Public Health says two additional residents of the Denton State Supported Living Center are infected with COVID-19.

The addition of the new patients brings the total number of cases at the DSSLC to six. The two new cases include one resident in their 40s and one resident in their 50s, both in hospital isolation.

To protect the privacy of the individuals, no additional identifying information will be released.

"Denton County Public Health is working alongside DSSLC to identify potential contacts and coordinating to expand testing efforts for exposed residents and staff of DSSLC," the county said in a statement.

There are more than 400 residents and 1,400 employees at the DSSLC, which provides direct services and support to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The state's 13 supported living centers serve people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who are medically fragile or who have behavioral problems. The DSSLC is the only state-supported living center in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Denton County Judge Andy Eads said Tuesday he'd expect more COVID-19 cases to come from within the DSSLC.

Denton County officials issued a mandatory, county-wide stay-at-home order Tuesday, asking people to stay home in an attempt to stall the spread of COVID-19.

On campus events and non-essential visits have been suspended at the DSSLC, and at other assisted living centers, since March 13.

DSSLC has implemented additional infection prevention and control measures, including temperature and symptom screening of employees, expanding utilization of personal protective equipment, and active monitoring of residents for symptoms of respiratory infection, including COVID-19.

“Denton County Public Health, in concert with Denton State Supported Living Center and Texas Health and Human Services, is coordinating directly with public health and commercial laboratories to expand testing efforts for residents and staff that may have been exposed to COVID-19,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of Public Health. “These testing efforts will allow for enhanceddetection of COVID-19 and implementation of specific efforts to reduce further exposures.”

As of this writing, there are 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, nine of which are in the city limits of Denton. On Tuesday, Denton County issued a shelter-in-place order to help stall the spread of the virus.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.