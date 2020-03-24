15 New Cases of Coronavirus Reported in Denton County

On Tuesday, health officials in Denton County announced there are 15 new cases of coronavirus in the county.

This increases the countywide total to 51 confirmed COVID-19 cases. A total of 338 across North Texas.

The 15 new cases lived in the following cities: three new in Carrollton

- one new in The Colony

- one new in Dallas

- two new in Denton, confirmed at Denton State-Supported Living Center

- two in Flower Mound

- one in Lake Dallas

- three in Lewisville

- one in Trophy Club

- one in unincorporated Denton County

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

