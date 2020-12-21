Denton County Adds 730 New COVID-19 Cases Monday, 1 Death

Denton County Public Health says county hospitals have only eight available ICU beds Monday while also reporting another 730 new cases of COVID-19 and one new fatality related to the disease.

The fatality reported Monday was a man who was more than 80 years old and lived at a care home in Lewisville, the county said.

“We ask for you to join us in thoughts and prayers for this individual’s family and friends,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said in a news release. “As we approach the holiday, we must all do our part to help our hospital workers who battle COVID-19 daily, by wearing masks, social distancing, and washing and sanitizing hands frequently.”

DCPH reported hospital capacity at 71.5% Monday, a slight increase from 73% capacity seen on Saturday. DCPH reported 150 people hospitalized with COVID-19, down from a record 162 on Friday but up from 139 on Saturday. Of those hospitalized, 40 of those patients are in ICUs. DCPH said there are 250 available beds, eight of which are in ICUs.

According to the DFW Hospital Council, there were 3,144 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Trauma Service Area E -- a 105% increase from Sunday and the highest level ever recorded in North Texas. While the number can fluctuate, there were 21 beds available in Dallas County, 10 in Collin County and 18 in Tarrant County.

In TSA-E ICUs, 46.2 percent of adult patients have COVID-19.

Of the 730 new cases reported Monday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 622 are active while 108 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 35,030 with 23,518 estimated recoveries and 11,328 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday at the University of North Texas Discovery Park at 2940 N. Elm Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: