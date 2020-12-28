Denton County Adds 11 COVID-19 Deaths Monday, 454 New Cases; 7 ICU Beds Remain

Denton County Public Health says county hospitals are down to only seven available ICU beds Monday afternoon while also reporting another 454 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 more deaths attributed to the virus.

“Today we are reporting a record number of COVID-19-related deaths in Denton County,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We ask that you keep the families of these 11 individuals in your thoughts and prayers.”

The county said the latest victims include a woman over 80 from Corinth; two men in their 70s from Lewisville; a man in his 50s from Flower Mound; a man and a woman, both in their 80s, from unincorporated Denton County; a man in his 60s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s, all from Denton; a woman in her 70s who was a resident of Denton Golden Meadows Care and a woman in her 80s who was a resident of Good Samaritan Society - Lake Forest Village.

DCPH reported hospital capacity at 72% Monday, leaving 239 total beds available for future patients, including seven in ICUs. The county health department also reported a record 204 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Denton County; 39 of those patients are in ICUs. Of the 80 patients in the ICU, 49% are COVID-19 patients.

"With the increase in cases, our collective efforts can help curb the spread of this virus. We are asking everyone to continue practicing the safety measures of wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands," Eads said.

Of the 454 new cases reported Monday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 357 are active while 97 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 37,262 with 25,033 estimated recoveries and 12,031 estimated active cases.

DCPH is also providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at the University of North Texas Discovery Park at 2940 N. Elm Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: