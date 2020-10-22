Denton Businesses Adapt, Expand During Pandemic

It is no secret the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has forced hundreds of North Texas businesses to struggle or close. But amid the uncertainty, many are also finding reasons to not just hope – but expand.

“It’s in my nature, here is the problem I’m dealing with, how do I get through this,” said Denton business owner Tim Stoltzfus.

Stoltzfus owns ‘More Fun Comics and Games,’ which despite the pandemic is doing well. And in weeks to come, he will open a new business – ‘More Fun Toys,’ just a few doors down.

“The toy store is an idea I have had for a long time and this felt like the right time to do it, especially where we could grow in Downtown Denton,” said Stoltzfus.

In Denton, Stoltzfus is far from alone, according to the city over a dozen new businesses have opened in recent months.

“Right now might be a great time to enter the market because you are going to see some customers who are looking for something different,” said Jessica Rogers, the City of Denton’s Director of Economic Development.

For Stoltzfus, a steady customer demand for fun amid the pandemic, he believes, has helped to fuel business. But both he and Rogers agree the continued commitment of Denton residents to supporting small businesses is perhaps the key to it all.

“It (The pandemic) has really revealed people’s true colors in a good way,” said Stoltzfus.

