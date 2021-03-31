Dallas

Dallas Fair Park Set to Top 250,000 COVID-19 Vaccines

A special ceremony is planned for 1 p.m. to commemorate the milestone.

By Larry Collins

Wednesday, Dallas County is set to reach a major milestone in the battle against COVID-19.

The Fair Park vaccine location will administer its 250,000th vaccine as more doses arrive and more people are made eligible.

It has been a busy week across North Texas since the state expanded COVID-19 vaccine registration to include any Texan over the age of 16.

In Denton County, 50,000 people have registered for the vaccine since the change in eligibility.

Tarrant County has since a one-third increase since last week when it was announced the eligibility would expand.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

County health departments have launched waitlists for those who wish to be inoculated and eligible under Phase 1A, 1B, 1C and child care and education staff.

You can register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

For a more detailed breakdown of who is included in each priority group in Texas, see this page from the Texas DSHS.

