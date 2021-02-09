Dallas Fair Park COVID-19 Vaccine Location Transitions to Drive-Thru

Tuesday, Dallas County will transition its Fair Park location to a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic model.

Eventually, the county hopes to give up to a thousand vaccines an hour at the location.

Monday, the county held a dry run of the drive-thru model at Fair Park and some found themselves in their cars for hours waiting for vaccines and waiting to exit Fair Park. Not all of the lanes were in use during the test run and soft launch.

People waiting in line reported at least one person whose vehicle ran out of gas while waiting but was able to still get a vaccine.

On Tuesday, the Fair Park vaccination site becomes a full drive-thru location for Dallas County. NBC 5’s Sophia Beausoleil reports Monday was the soft launch, where people were able to either go inside or go through the drive-thru.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.