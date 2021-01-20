Dallas County Reports 3,469 COVID-19 Cases, 30 More Deaths Wednesday

Dallas County is reporting 3,469 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday along with 30 more deaths and 17 available ICU beds.

The county said 1,187 COVID-19 patients were being treated for COVID-19 in county hospitals through Tuesday night. They also reported 522 ER visits Tuesday for people with COVID-19 symptoms. On Wednesday morning, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted there were 17 adult ICU beds available as of Jan. 19, nine fewer than the day before.

“Today we report 3,469 new COVID cases, which is the second-highest one-day number we’ve reported to date. We also are announcing an additional 30 deaths, ranging in ages from individuals in their 50’s to their 90’s," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. "While these are concerning numbers, and I hope the number of new cases and deaths decreases very soon, I am thankful we’ve been able to vaccinate almost 15,000 individuals at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic since last week, with thousands of more scheduled for today."

The numbers reported by the county on Wednesday are for both Monday and Tuesday; reporting has been delayed due to the county observing the MLK Day holiday.

Of the cases reported Wednesday, the county said 3,197 were confirmed cases and 272 were probable (antigen test) cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county from March 2020 to 212,188 and the number of probable (antigen test) cases to 27,495. The total of confirmed and probable cases in the county is now at 239,683. Over the last seven reporting days, Dallas County officials have announced 17,048 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus for an average of 2,435 per day.

County officials said Wednesday there have been 1,917 deaths in the county attributed to the virus since March 2020. The 30 victims announced Wednesday included people whose ages ranged from their 50s to their 90s.

A woman in her 50s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. He was critically ill in an area hospital.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Glenn Heights. She expired in hospice and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in hospice and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She was hospitalized.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Wilmer. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. She expired in hospice and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. She had been hospitalized.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She was hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He expired in hospice and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He had expired in the facility and had underlying high-risk health conditions

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in hospice care and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

COVID-19 VACCINE EFFORTS

In partnership with the state health department, Dallas County opened a large-scale vaccine hub at Fair Park earlier this month where they planned to administer up to 2,000 vaccines per day for those in Phase 1A and 1B. The vaccination center does not accept walk-ups and you must have an appointment to get vaccinated. Register for an appointment at the link below. The county is also planning on providing vaccines at two other locations in the county where they can administer an additional 1,000 vaccines per day.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.