Mega Vaccination Site to Open Monday at Fair Park in Dallas

The city of Dallas and Dallas County will open a mega vaccination site at Fair Park on Monday, where the county health department hopes up to 2,000 people will be vaccinated each day.

"We will get thousands of our most vulnerable residents vaccinated at Fair Park this next week with well over 100,000 people on the list, the list growing daily, and the State giving us enough vaccines to vaccinate six to seven thousand people this week," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement. "We obviously won't get to everyone, so I appreciate your patience and grace as we work through the task of mass vaccination for North Texas."

Vaccinations will be by appointment only from Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., pending vaccine availability.

Dallas County and non-Dallas County residents who qualify for the vaccine under Phase 1A or Phase 1B may register for an appointment on the Dallas County website. Registrants will get a confirmation email notifying them that they have pre-registered and more about next steps.

"With over 100,000 residents registered and many more in need of vaccination, this partnership with the county is fundamental to return to some sense of normalcy," Office of Emergency Management Director Rocky Vaz said in a written statement.

Dallas residents may call dallascityhall.com/covid19 or call 214-670-4636 for more information about COVID-19.