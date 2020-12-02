Dallas County Judge Expects First COVID-19 Vaccines Available Locally Possibly by Dec. 11

It appears North Texas could be very close to COVID-19 vaccine distribution across North Texas.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins gave NBC 5 a likely timeline of the first vaccinations in the county.

“The committee will meet on [December] 8th, 9th and 10th. I suspect they will approve it probably by the 10th. I will suspect that we will have it prepositioned at Parkland and be able to give it to the first health care workers 10 days from now,” Jenkins said. “We’ll give that out pretty quickly. You’ll see us getting it into nursing homes to get those nursing home residents and those people that work there inoculated by the end of the month. We’ll be working our way to our older folks and our high-risk folks.”

Jenkins expects to see more widespread vaccinations by Spring 2021.

“We think that probably by April, young people who don’t fit into any risk category group, who want a vaccine will be able to get one,” Jenkins said. "“We can prioritize those zip codes that are most affected, but we can’t give it to people at that point who are say, 25 and healthy.”