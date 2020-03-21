Dallas County Announces New COVID-19 Restrictions

As Dallas County nears 100 cases of the new coronavirus, officials announced an amended order that placed new restrictions across the county.

The order takes effect at 11:59 p.m. Saturday and goes through April 3. It amends the order issued by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins on Monday, which was extended Friday.

As part of the amended order, toilet paper sales will be limited to 12 rolls or one package per purchase, whichever is greater.

The order emphasizes social distancing, stating that people using public parks or trails maintain at least six feet of space from others.

It also requires that nail, hair and beauty salons, spas, and tattoo and piercing parlors that cannot provide services while maintaining six feet of distance must close.

All medical, surgical and dental procedures deemed to be elective are also prohibited.

The order does not apply to critical facilities, such as transit facilities, banks, groceries and businesses that provide food, shelter and social services, as long as people are not within six feet of each other for extended purposes.

The order also does not apply to office buildings as long as employers take steps "reasonably possible" to implement social distancing.

The number of cases in the county jumped to 95 on Saturday, up from 74 a day earlier.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott