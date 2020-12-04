Dallas County Adds 906 COVID-19 Cases Friday, 7 More Deaths

Dallas County added another 906 new cases of COVID-19 Friday along with seven more deaths attributed to the virus.

Of the cases reported Friday, the county said 649 were confirmed cases and 257 were probable (antigen test) cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county from March to 131,479 and the number of probable (antigen test) cases to 13,166. Over the last seven days, Dallas County officials have confirmed 10,834 confirmed and probable cases of the virus.

The seven latest victims involved patients whose ages ranged from their 30s to their 80s, all of whom had been hospitalized and underlying high-risk health conditions. Six of the latest deaths were from the city of Dallas while one, a woman in her 30s, was from Mesquite.

County officials said Friday there have been 1,230 confirmed deaths in the county attributed to the virus and another 38 probable deaths. In the summer, Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang said COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in the county behind diseases of the heart and cancers.

The county said that the provisional 7-day average for new confirmed and probable cases by date of a test collection for CDC week 47 was 1,347, a slight drop from week 46 and is a rate of 51.1 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. During the same week, a provisional total of 1,157 confirmed and probable cases were diagnosed in school children between the ages of 5 and 17 -- another slight drop from the week before.

Since Nov. 1 there have been 4,907 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from more than 704 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County, including 550 staff members. A total of 1,157 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children during the CDC's most recent week of reporting. Since Nov. 1, there have been more than 134 COVID-19 cases in children in staff reported from 101 separate daycares in Dallas County.