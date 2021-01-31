Dallas County Adds 1,617 COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths Sunday

Dallas County is reporting 1,617 new COVID-19 cases Sunday along with 12 more deaths related to the virus.

Of the cases reported Sunday, the county said 1,317 were confirmed cases and 300 were probable (antigen test) cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county from March 2020 to 227,769 and the number of probable (antigen test) cases to 30,748. The total of confirmed and probable cases in the county is now 258,517. Over the last seven reporting days, Dallas County officials have announced 11,697 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus for an average of 1,671 per day.

In their daily report Saturday, Dallas County officials said there were 989 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County through Friday, Jan. 29. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 512 for the same time period. Hospitalization data was not available in Sunday's report.

County officials said while they have noticed a slight decrease in the numbers, forecasting for Dallas County actually predict potential increases in hospitalizations. Updated UTSW modeling predicts hospitalization could reach 1,600 by Feb. 5, with cases remaining high at 2,700 per day by the same date. ICU capacity remains heavily strained and hospitals are still operating under surge planning.

With the 12 deaths added Sunday, there have now been 2,191 deaths in the county attributed to the virus since March 2020. The latest victims announced Sunday included people whose ages ranged from their 30s to their 70s.

A man in his 30s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He died in an area hospital emergency department and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 40s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 40s who was a resident of the city of Duncanville. She was found dead at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50s who was a resident of the city of Irving. She was found dead at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the city of Grand Prairie. He was found dead at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She was found dead at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the city of Mesquite. He was found dead at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the city of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Lancaster. He was found dead at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was found dead at home and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was found dead at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the city of DeSoto. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

COVID-19 VACCINE EFFORTS

In partnership with the state health department, Dallas County opened a large-scale vaccine hub at Fair Park earlier this month where they planned to administer up to 2,000 vaccines per day for those in Phase 1A and 1B. The vaccination center does not accept walk-ups and you must have an appointment to get vaccinated. Register for an appointment at the link below. The county is also planning on providing vaccines at two other locations in the county where they can administer an additional 1,000 vaccines per day.

Dallas County Health and Human Services said Sunday the county has administered 28,425 doses of COVID-19 vaccine at the county's Fair Park vaccine hub since it opened on Jan. 11. The county is expecting 9,000 more first doses from the state this week.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins reiterated that those who have received their first shot of the vaccine do not need to make an appointment for their second dose -- the date of the second appointment, he said, is on the back of the vaccination card received when the first dose was administered.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows where COVID-19 vaccines have been sent around the state. Click on a marker to find out information about each location. Use the "plus" and "minus" signs below to zoom in and out of the map.