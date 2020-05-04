Dallas and Tarrant County Judges on Reopening Weekend

The past weekend was the first that Texans could go out to restaurants, and stores outside of essential ones were also able to reopen.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said he noted an uptick in movement, but that most people made good decisions. Jenkins still expressed concern due to the number of COVID-19 cases in the county. In the last three days alone, there were more than 200 cases reported each day. There have been more than 4,300 cases reported.

“I think most people made good choices and, you know, and, I think most businesses followed the governor’s recommendations. Some didn’t, just like some didn’t make good choices. But it is going to be more important, Julie, that we all, now that we have the power to do things that science says aren’t safe in this environment, it is going to be up to us to make those good choices,” Jenkins said.

Restaurants and stores are able to operate at 25% capacity, under new guidelines set forth by Texas Governor Greg Abbott. In Tarrant County, Judge Glen Whitley believes the opening went pretty well. He drove around and observed parking lots, and glanced into a few restaurants. He said restaurants are trying to follow those guidelines.

“I believe that they really were. I think they were really attempting too. They wanted to get back out, but at the same time, I think they wanted to be respectful and responsible for their actions, and I appreciate very much the way they handled things,” said Whitley.

In Tarrant County, there have been more than 2,500 reported cases. Tuesday, the third testing site will open in southeast Fort Worth. For more information, click here.