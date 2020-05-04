Tarrant County

Tarrant County Confirms 2 COVID-19 Deaths in Fort Worth, Benbrook Monday, 40 More Cases

County health department also confirms 40 new cases of COVID-19

By Frank Heinz

Tarrant County Public Health officials confirm Monday two more deaths of people infected with the COVID-19 virus and an additional 40 positive cases in the county.

The deceased include a man in his 80s from Benbrook and a man in his 60s from Fort Worth. Both had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 77 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus.

“Our condolences go out to the families for their loss,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. He reminded residents to continue to stay home as much as possible, and follow the Public Health guidelines.

TCPH data shows 66% fatalities related to COVID-19 involve patients over the age of 65. That same data shows people over 65 only account for 20% of the county's total number of cases.

On Monday, the county also confirmed 40 new infections bringing the total number of positive cases of the virus to 2,624; the county said there have been 651 recoveries.

