Dallas County Posts Another Record Day for COVID-19 Cases With 3 Additional Deaths

For the second straight day, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting more than 230 new COVID-19 cases which is again an new single-day high. The county is also reporting the deaths of three more people.

With the addition of 237 new cases Monday, Dallas County is now reporting a total of 4,370 positive COVID-19 cases. Dallas County has not been releasing statistics on the number of recoveries in the county saying it's not a surveillance variable being used nationally by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or state health departments.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the numbers show a continued upward trend of positive cases and that the county will supplement its "Safer at Home" order Monday to make Gov. Greg Abbott's recommendations for reopened services a requirement in Dallas County. The county's "Safer at Home" order is currently in place until May 16.

Jenkins added on Twitter that the local public health community is advising people limit unnecessary visits to stores or group settings and to wear a face covering when in public to help "flatten the curve."

The latest deaths include three men, two who lived in Dallas and one in Irving. All of the men had been hospitalized.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas, and had been hospitalized.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, about 79% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, 65% have been under 65 years of age and 50% do not have an underlying condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 114 total deaths reported to date, about 40% have been associated with long-term care facilities.