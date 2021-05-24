Weekly COVID-19 Update for May 17-23 Statewide hospitalizations continue to decline and could drop below 2,000 patients this week

Local hospitalizations declined Sunday to 426 patients, a low not seen since April 19, 2020

Daily averages for new cases in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties continues to fall

The number of Texans hospitalized with COVID-19 could drop below 2,000 this week, a low not seen since June 7, 2020.

In the last seven days, from May 17-23, statewide hospitalizations dropped every day from a high of 2,222 on Monday to 2,037 reported Sunday. Meanwhile, the 7-day averages for new cases in the DFW Metroplex continue to decline.

Statewide, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported the rolling 7-day average of new confirmed cases dropped over the last week from just under 1,500 on May 17 to approximately 1,250 on May 23. The 7-day average for the number of probable cases over the same time period decreased from roughly 500 to about 375. Estimates are provided because the state health department does not provide actual numbers for the averages on their dashboard.

On Sunday, the state reported 16 more COVID-19 deaths above the rolling 7-day average of 38 per day, though the state typically reports lower death totals on weekends. A week ago, that 7-day average was zero.

The DSHS reported 2,037 hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide Sunday, a decrease from the 2,222 patients reported seven days before. The percentage of people hospitalized in TSA-E on Sunday was 2.69%, a decrease of .27% from a week before. The number of COVID-19 patients in DFW hospitals has bounced between 3.6% and 2.69% since March 27. After climbing back to 536 patients the week before, the number of hospitalized patients in DFW's TSA-E decreased from 458 on May 16 to 426 on May 22, the most recent date for which there is data.

The 426 COVID-19 patients reported by the state on Sunday represents the fewest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in TSA-E since April 19, 2020 when there were 410 people hospitalized.

County-specific details for Dallas, Tarrant, Denton, and Collin counties are below based on data reported between Monday, May 17, and Sunday, May 23, by county officials, local health departments, and the state health department.

Dallas County

Between May 17-23, Dallas County reported 939 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 134 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 153 new cases per day -- a month ago that average was 252 cases per day.

In the last seven days, Dallas County has also announced 44 deaths, an average of 6 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 7 deaths per day -- a month ago that average was 9 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 302,450 cases of the virus including 260,037 confirmed cases (PCR) and 42,413 probable cases (antigen). There have been 4,022 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 295,584 recoveries and, according to the DSHS, an estimated 2,807 active cases in the county, approximately 900 fewer than the week before.

Tarrant County

Between May 17-23, Tarrant County reported 798 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 114 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 160 new cases per day -- a month ago that average was 185 cases per day.

In the last seven days, Tarrant County has also announced 19 deaths, an average of 2.7 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 2.4 deaths per day -- a month ago that average was 1.7 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 260,158 cases of the virus including 217,865 confirmed cases (PCR) and 42,293 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,490 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 253,612 recoveries and, according to the DSHS, an estimated 3,583 active cases in the county, approximately 600 fewer than the week before.

Denton County

In the last seven days, Denton County reported 329 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 47 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 69 new cases per day -- a month ago that average was 84 cases per day.

In the last seven days, Denton County has also announced 39 deaths, an average of 6 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 6 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 75,693 cases of the virus including 55,601 confirmed cases (PCR) and 20,092 probable cases (antigen). There have been 575 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 72,031 recoveries leaving an estimated 3,087 active cases in the county, approximately 200 fewer than the week before.

Collin County

In the last seven days, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 353 new and probable cases of the virus in Collin County, an average of 50 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 62 new cases per day -- a month ago that average was 115 cases per day.

In the last seven days, the DSHS has also announced 1 death in Collin County, an average of .14 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of .29 deaths per day -- a month ago that average was .29 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the DSHS has reported a total of 91,337 cases of the virus in the county including 74,976 confirmed cases (PCR) and 16,361 probable cases (antigen). There have been 832 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 90,792 recoveries and, according to the DSHS, an estimated 545 active cases in the county, approximately 30 fewer than the week before.

COVID-19 Vaccines

In Texas, the COVID-19 vaccines are currently is currently available to anyone over the age of 12, regardless of in which phase they had previously been grouped. The vaccines are still not approved for children younger than 12 however -- those trials are ongoing.

Once vaccinated, people who received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. For those who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine -- there is only one shot needed. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since none of the vaccines offer 100% protection from infection. With that in mind, even if you've been vaccinated it's still a good idea to wear a mask and keep some separation between strangers or those whose vaccination status is unclear.