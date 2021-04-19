COVID-19 Vaccines Have Never Been So Accessible in North Texas

Monday, the nation marked a major milestone in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Every American 16 and older is eligible for the shot. The CDC says half have already received at least one dose.

Despite a push to spread the word, in parts of North Texas, there are far more doses than there are people to give them to.

In early February, the wait for a vaccine at John Clark Stadium in Plano was well over an hour and appointments were scarce.

Monday, the long lines were gone and dozens of appointments were still available.

“Some people may be a bit hesitant to wait and see what some of the side effects might be before they signed up,” said Jennifer McClain, a Richardson resident who received her second dose.

Curative Inc., the company that runs the hub, says its seen a drop in appointments statewide lately.

Thousands are still available in Plano this week and there are questions about whether it's related to the pause in the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“I think that that's made some individuals hesitant because they think that might apply to all the COVID vaccines but that's actually not the case either,” said Jessica Rangel, Senior VP of Clinical Innovation at UNT Health Science Center

UNTHSC just launch its own website to make access to vaccines even easier. It allows you to choose your location, day and time for your appointment.

The Center is also opening a third vaccine site Wednesday at Ridgemar Mall. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday to make evening hours available to people who are unable to get vaccinated during the day.

“What we're really looking at is trying to reach everyone who wants to get a vaccine so they can get one,” Rangel said.

The Center will soon begin vaccinating people who are homebound, a program Dallas County started Monday.

Dallas County also began vaccinating eligible adults without an appointment Monday.