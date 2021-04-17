No Appointment Necessary for Fair Park Vaccine Hub Monday

For the first time since the COVID-19 vaccine rollout started, Dallas County’s Fair Park hub accepted all eligible adults with no appointment necessary.

“I know a lot of people have had a hard time going to get it scheduled,” said Lauren Galvan, who received a vaccine.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Galvan used Saturday's walk-up opportunity to get a second dose closer to home instead of returning to Rockwall County where she drove for the first.

Her search for an available shot is a luxury for which she knows not everyone has the time or resources.

“For them just to be able to come and get it, it’s way easier and it makes them more willing to come,” Galvan said.

The biggest roadblock for many has a been lack of Internet access.

“Sometimes you don’t always have access to a computer, so it helped a whole lot,” said Robin Dukes, who showed up Saturday after hearing about availability on the news.

While all adults in Texas are now eligible for a vaccine, less than half have gotten their first dose.

And with plenty available, health leaders are doing what they can to make it as easy as possible.

“There are no longer any barriers to get a vaccine and there’s no reason to wait to get a vaccine. It’s not only in your best interest for you and your family, it’s the patriotic thing to do so that our country can get past COVID-19,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

Monday, the county will continue giving vaccines at Fair Park appointment or not.