Dallas County

No Appointment Necessary for Fair Park Vaccine Hub Monday

By Allie Spillyards

NBC 5 News

For the first time since the COVID-19 vaccine rollout started, Dallas County’s Fair Park hub accepted all eligible adults with no appointment necessary.

“I know a lot of people have had a hard time going to get it scheduled,” said Lauren Galvan, who received a vaccine.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Galvan used Saturday's walk-up opportunity to get a second dose closer to home instead of returning to Rockwall County where she drove for the first.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus

Rolling Average Shows Coronavirus Cases Increasing in Texas

Fort Worth

COVID-19 Registration Events Continue in Fort Worth, as City Looks for More Vaccine Site Workers

Her search for an available shot is a luxury for which she knows not everyone has the time or resources.

“For them just to be able to come and get it, it’s way easier and it makes them more willing to come,” Galvan said.

The biggest roadblock for many has a been lack of Internet access.

“Sometimes you don’t always have access to a computer, so it helped a whole lot,” said Robin Dukes, who showed up Saturday after hearing about availability on the news.

While all adults in Texas are now eligible for a vaccine, less than half have gotten their first dose.

And with plenty available, health leaders are doing what they can to make it as easy as possible.

“There are no longer any barriers to get a vaccine and there’s no reason to wait to get a vaccine. It’s not only in your best interest for you and your family, it’s the patriotic thing to do so that our country can get past COVID-19,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

Monday, the county will continue giving vaccines at Fair Park appointment or not.

This article tagged under:

Dallas Countycovid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us