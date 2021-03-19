Across the largest four counties in North Texas Friday there were cumulatively 49 reported COVID-19 deaths and 790 new reported cases of the virus.

Statewide, there Department of State Health Services reported 3,395 confirmed and probable new cases of the virus Friday (state case data is typically one day behind local health departments and the numbers reported in Dallas, Tarrant and Collin today will be reported by the state tomorrow) along with 158 more deaths through March 19. The percentage of people hospitalized in TSA-E with COVID-19 is at 4.47, a decrease of .23% from yesterday. Statewide hospitalizations also decreased from 3,846 to 3,752. In TSA-E, 736 people are hospitalized with the virus, a drop from 773 the day before.

County-specific details for Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties are below based on data reported Friday, March 19, by county officials, local health departments and the state health department.

Dallas County

Dallas County reported another 22 COVID-19 deaths Friday along with 348 new cases of the virus.

In the last seven days, Dallas County has announced 1,905 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 272 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 334 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Dallas County has also announced 97 deaths, an average of 14 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 25 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 287,989 cases of the virus including 250,353 confirmed cases (PCR) and 37,636 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,372 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 277,768 recoveries leaving 6,849 estimated active cases in the county.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County reported another 24 COVID-19 deaths Friday along with 289 new cases of the virus.

In the last seven days, Tarrant County has announced 1,773 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 253 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 311 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Tarrant County has also announced 110 deaths, an average of 16 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 15 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 248,606 cases of the virus including 210,306 confirmed cases (PCR) and 38,300 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,184 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 237,754 recoveries leaving 7,668 estimated active cases in the county.

Denton County

Denton County reported 114 new cases of the COVID-19 virus Friday and no new deaths. Of the new cases, 96 are active while 18 have already cleared recovery protocol.

In the last seven days, Denton County has announced 1,252 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 179 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 363 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Denton County has also announced 22 deaths, an average of 3.14 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of .86 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 70,885 cases of the virus including 52,722 confirmed cases (PCR) and 18,163 probable cases (antigen). There have been 453 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 61,572 recoveries leaving 8,860 estimated active cases in the county.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 39 new cases of the COVID-19 virus in Collin County Friday along with three new deaths.

In the last seven days, the DSHS has announced 706 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 101 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 148 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, the DSHS has also announced 14 deaths in Collin County, an average of two deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of two deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the DSHS has reported a total of 85,550 cases of the virus in the county including 71,378 confirmed cases (PCR) and 14,172 probable cases (antigen). There have been 777 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 84,613 recoveries leaving 160 estimated active cases in the county.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

County health departments have launched waitlists for those who wish to be inoculated and eligible under Phase 1A, 1B, 1C and child care and education staff.

You can register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A, 1B and 1C, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are frontline health care workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

On March 3, vaccine availability was expanded to include school and child care workers. On March 15, vaccine eligibility was expanded to include Phase 1C, which includes anyone over the age of 50.

Groups that will be in Phase 2 and Phase 3 are currently under consideration by state health officials. As more vaccines become available, officials expect to be able to substantially increase distribution. President Biden has said the vaccine should be available to all Americans by May 1.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.