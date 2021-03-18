Across the largest four counties in North Texas Thursday there were cumulatively 40 reported COVID-19 deaths and 782 new reported cases of the virus.

Statewide, there Department of State Health Services reported 3,757 new cases of the virus Thursday (state case data is typically one day behind local health departments and the numbers reported in Dallas, Tarrant and Collin today will be reported by the state tomorrow) along with 198 more deaths through March 18. The percentage of people hospitalized in TSA-E with COVID-19 is at 4.7% a decrease of .37% from yesterday. Statewide hospitalizations decreased from 3,915 to 3,846.

County-specific details for Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties are below based on data reported Thursday, March 18, by county officials, local health departments and the state health department.

Dallas County

Dallas County reported another 20 COVID-19 deaths Thursday along with 190 new cases of the virus.

In the last seven days, Dallas County has announced 1,958 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 278 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 349 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Dallas County has also announced 114 deaths, an average of 16 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 25 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 287,641 cases of the virus including 250,149 confirmed cases (PCR) and 37,492 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,350 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 276,980 recoveries leaving 7,311 estimated active cases in the county.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County reported another 13 COVID-19 deaths Thursday along with 215 new cases of the virus.

In the last seven days, Tarrant County has announced 1,807 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 258 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 314 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Tarrant County has also announced 122 deaths, an average of 17 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 15 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 248,317 cases of the virus including 210,158 confirmed cases (PCR) and 38,159 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,160 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 237,427 recoveries leaving 7,730 estimated active cases in the county.

Denton County

Denton County reported 192 new cases of the COVID-19 virus Thursday and six new deaths. Of the new cases, 177 are active while 15 have already cleared recovery protocol.

In the last seven days, Denton County has announced 1,464 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 209 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 399 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Denton County has also announced 22 deaths, an average of three deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of .9 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 70,771 cases of the virus including 52,665 confirmed cases (PCR) and 18,106 probable cases (antigen). There have been 453 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 61,047 recoveries leaving 9,271 estimated active cases in the county.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 185 new cases of the COVID-19 virus in Collin County Thursday along with one new death.

In the last seven days, the DSHS has announced 782 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 112 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 146 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, the DSHS has also announced 16 deaths in Collin County, an average of 2.3 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 2.7 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the DSHS has reported a total of 85,511 cases of the virus in the county including 71,371 confirmed cases (PCR) and 14,140 probable cases (antigen). There have been 774 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 84,512 recoveries leaving 225 estimated active cases in the county.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

County health departments have launched waitlists for those who wish to be inoculated and eligible under Phase 1A, 1B, 1C and child care and education staff.

You can register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A, 1B and 1C, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are frontline health care workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

On March 3, vaccine availability was expanded to include school and child care workers. On March 15, vaccine eligibility was expanded to include Phase 1C, which includes anyone over the age of 50.

Groups that will be in Phase 2 and Phase 3 are currently under consideration by state health officials. As more vaccines become available, officials expect to be able to substantially increase distribution. President Biden has said the vaccine should be available to all Americans by May 1.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.