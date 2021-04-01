COVID-19 Hospitalizations, Cases Continue Dropping in DFW, Across Texas Thursday

Across the largest four counties in North Texas Thursday there were cumulatively 35 reported COVID-19 deaths and 800 new reported cases of the virus.

Statewide, there Department of State Health Services reported 3,206 confirmed and probable new cases of the virus Thursday (state case data is typically one day behind local health departments and the numbers reported in Dallas, Tarrant and Collin today will be reported by the state tomorrow) along with 118 more deaths through April 1. The percentage of people hospitalized in TSA-E with COVID-19 is at 3.31, a decrease of .94% from a week ago. Statewide hospitalizations also decreased over the last week from 3,415 to 2,954. In TSA-E, 542 people are hospitalized with the virus, a drop from 698 a week before.

County-specific details for Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties are below based on data reported Thursday, April 1, by county officials, local health departments and the state health department.

Dallas County

Dallas County reported another 23 COVID-19 deaths Thursday along with 327 new cases of the virus.

In the last seven days, Dallas County has announced 2,095 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 299 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 258 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Dallas County has also announced 96 deaths, an average of 14 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 14 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 291,589 cases of the virus including 252,232 confirmed cases (PCR) and 39,357 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,550 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 282,218 recoveries leaving 5,821 estimated active cases in the county.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County reported another 10 COVID-19 deaths Thursday along with 237 new cases of the virus.

In the last seven days, Tarrant County has announced 1,285 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 184 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 188 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Tarrant County has also announced 60 deaths, an average of nine deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 11 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 251,106 cases of the virus including 211,915 confirmed cases (PCR) and 39,191 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,300 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 242,965 recoveries leaving 4,841 estimated active cases in the county.

Denton County

Denton County reported 96 new cases of the COVID-19 virus Thursday and no new deaths. Of the new cases, 84 are active while 12 have already cleared recovery protocol.

In the last seven days, Denton County has announced 588 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 84 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 86 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Denton County has also announced four deaths, an average of .57 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 1.3 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 71,976 cases of the virus including 53,380 confirmed cases (PCR) and 18,596 probable cases (antigen). There have been 466 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 65,477 recoveries leaving 6,033 estimated active cases in the county.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 141 new cases of the COVID-19 virus in Collin County Thursday along with two new deaths.

In the last seven days, the DSHS has announced 894 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 128 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 66 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, the DSHS has also announced 11 deaths in Collin County, an average of 1.57 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 1.43 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the DSHS has reported a total of 86,787 cases of the virus in the county including 72,042 confirmed cases (PCR) and 14,745 probable cases (antigen). There have been 797 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 85,780 recoveries leaving 210 estimated active cases in the county.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

County health departments have launched waitlists for those who wish to be inoculated and eligible under Phase 1A, 1B, 1C and child care and education staff.

You can register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A, 1B and 1C, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are frontline health care workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

On March 3, vaccine availability was expanded to include school and child care workers. On March 15, vaccine eligibility was expanded to include Phase 1C, which includes anyone over the age of 50. On March 29, vaccine eligibility was expanded to include all people over the age of 16. President Biden has said the vaccine should be available to all Americans by May 1.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.