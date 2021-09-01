Cook Children's Says It Needs the Public's Help Slow the Spread of Coronavirus

Staffing shortages due to sickness and burnout along with the demand for services is putting a massive strain on the Cook Children's Health Care System and its staff.

Cook Children's pediatrician Dr. Marcial Oquendo says doctors continue to see more kids testing positive for coronavirus.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

"Even not just positive for COVID, but sick with COVID, full-blown symptoms - cough, congestion, runny nose and fever," Oquendo said. "We've had a lot more kids this time than probably what we've seen in the last six months or so."

On Monday, the ER saw 600 patients come through, an all-time high and double the normal number of patients. Half of those patients were for COVID-19 concerns.

"Everything in my training and career was to not freak out, but I'm freaking out," said Dr. Corwin Warmink, the medical director of the Cook Children's Emergency Services. "We really are emploring people to use us as the last resort for when your child is severely ill, not to get a COVID test or not to say, 'Hey, I was exposed.'"

Cook Children's urgent cares are seeing double the patient load due to people also bringing in kids for mild symptoms and rapid COVID-19 tests.

"They're just really really tired, and we are struggling with how to manage the patients with the staff that we have," said Dr. Kara Starnes, medical director of Cook Children's Urgent Care.

Cook Children's says it was forced to close the urgent care in Hurst due to lack of staff.

With school in session and Labor Day weekend coming, they're asking everyone to mask up and get vaccinated.

"We don't typically close our facilities and this move should sound an alarm or it should be like a canary in the coal mine so to speak for what may be to come if we don't take measures as a community to slow down the spread of COVID-19," said Cook Children's Chief Diversity Officer Winifred King.

Doctors say if your child is having problems breathing, not eating, drinking well, acting differently or if you have a sick baby then go to the urgent care and ER, all other issues should go through your primary care physician.

Cook Children's says while 60 patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, they're also dealing with RSV (respiratory syncytial virus). Between August 22 and 28 they saw 204 positive COVID-19 cases, 125 of those patients were admitted.

While the majority are expected to recover and overcome the disease, there is the rare chance that weeks later another complication may arise. It's called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children or MISC-C.

There is rare but potentially serious condition that can show up in kids exposed to COVID-19. NBC 5’s Sophia Beausoleil explains MISC-C and the symptoms.

"A lot of organs can inflame and one of them is the heart and that's usually the one we worry about the most," said Oquendo.

While a fever is one of the main symptoms, there are other specific clues that a child might have MISC-C.

"Redness of the eyes, it looks like pink eye, a lot of kids will have their lips will turn a little bit bright red, and cracked, their tongue will be bright red, they can complain of chest pain or rashes, or sometimes hives, sometimes their fingers and their toes can look purple," he said.

Oquendo says blood tests help diagnose the condition, but it's important parents and doctors remain alert.

"Thankfully it's still very rare," Oquendo said. "It's a matter of people knowing this exists and pediatricians and family doctors and nurse practitioners being aware this is still a possibility."

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott