42 Deaths, 765 New COVID-19 Cases Added Friday in Tarrant County; ICUs at 95%

Tarrant County Public Health added another 42 COVID-19 deaths Friday along with 765 new cases of the virus.

TCPH has not yet revealed details about the deaths. On Friday's the county health department typically reports a larger number of deaths after receiving new death certificate data from the state health department.

The county has reported 106 deaths in the last seven days for an average of 15 deaths per day, but the county did not report every day due to the winter weather. Since March 2020, the county has reported 2,731 COVID-19 deaths.

Tarrant County is also reporting Friday that total hospital occupancy in county hospitals is at 86% while ICU is at 95% through Thursday. Beds occupied by COVID-19 patients account for 15% of all patients in Tarrant County and for 13.25% of all patients in TSA-E, an increase over the day before.

Tarrant County Public Health said there were 744 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals through Thursday and that the 7-day average for COVID-19 patients was at 647. The number of hospitalized patients remains down from the high of 1,528 patients reached Jan. 6.

In the last seven days, the county has announced 3,430 new and probable cases of the virus or an average of 490 per day. Data from the county health department indicated there were 626 more confirmed cases Friday than the most recent report and 139 more probable cases. To date, the county has reported 202,980 confirmed cases of the virus and 34,696 probable cases for a total of 237,676 cases. There are currently an estimated 24,829 active cases of the virus.

The county is also reporting another 3,759 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 210,116.

TCPH said Monday, Feb. 15 that 291,112 doses of the vaccine had been administered in Tarrant County including 273,962 (94%) to Tarrant County residents and 17,150 (6%) to residents of other counties. TCPH said approximately 10% of the Tarrant County population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and that 4% have received two doses. Vaccine numbers are updated weekly on Mondays.

Tarrant County, which has extended its mask mandate until Feb. 28, 2021, began reporting both probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in August 2020 at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported.

COVID-19 causes a respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis, severe pneumonia or even death. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.