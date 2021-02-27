35 Deaths, 1,815 New Cases of COVID-19 in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, Denton Counties Saturday

Across the big four counties in North Texas on Saturday there were 35 more COVID-19 deaths and another 1,815 new reported cases of the virus.

Details for Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties are below and are based on data reported Saturday, Feb. 27, by county officials, local health departments and the state health department.

Dallas County

Dallas County reported another 10 COVID-19 deaths Saturday along with 570 new cases of the virus. In the last seven days, the county has announced 3,732 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 533 per day, and 135 deaths, an average of 19 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 280,404 cases of the virus including 245,278 confirmed cases (PCR) and 35,126 probable cases (antigen). There have been 2,951deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 264,544 recoveries leaving 12,909 estimated active cases in the county.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County Public Health added another 13 COVID-19 deaths Saturday along with 645 new cases of the virus. In the last seven days, the county has announced 3,576 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 510 per day, and 97 deaths, an average of 14 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 241,650 cases of the virus including 205,676 confirmed cases (PCR) and 35,974 probable cases (antigen). There have been 2,854 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 222,139 recoveries leaving 16,660 estimated active cases in the county.

Denton County

Denton County Public Health reports an additional 349 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday with nine new deaths. Of the new cases reported, DCPH confirmed 319 are active while 30 have already cleared recovery protocol.

Since March 2020, Denton County has reported a total of 63,994 cases of the virus including 48,806 confirmed cases (PCR) and 15,188 probable cases (antigen). There have been 407 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 51,406 recoveries leaving 12,180 estimated active cases in the county.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports three new COVID-19 deaths in Collin County on Saturday along with an additional 175 newly confirmed and 77 probable cases of the virus.

Since March 2020, the DSHS has reported a total of 83,100 cases of the virus in Collin County including 69,920 confirmed cases (PCR) and 13,180 probable cases (antigen). There have been 719 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 68,759 recoveries leaving 13,622 estimated active cases in the county.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

The DSHS said Feb. 4 they are continuing to discuss when to expand vaccine availability to group 1C and whether or not that group will include teachers.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.

The Texas DSHS advises that the vaccine will not be readily available for the general public until late spring or early summer 2021.