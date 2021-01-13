The Tarrant County Public Health Department is reporting 15 more people have died after contracting COVID-19 while also announcing 2,286 new cases of the virus Wednesday.

The county health department said there were 1,446 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals through Tuesday and that the 7-day average for COVID-19 patients was at 1,483. The number of hospitalized patients is down slightly from the high of 1,528 patients reached Jan. 6.

If you would like to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Tarrant County, click here for more information.

Tarrant County is also reporting hospital occupancy in county hospitals is at 88%, and 97% in ICUs Tuesday. Beds occupied by COVID-19 patients account for 28% of all patients in Tarrant County and for 25.72% of all patients in TSA-E.

In the last seven days, the county has announced 17,792 new and probable cases of the virus or an average of 2,542 per day. Data from the county health department indicated there were 1,547 more confirmed cases than the most recent report and 739 more probable cases. To date, the county has reported 158,423 confirmed cases of the virus and 24,657 probable cases for a total of 183,080 cases.

The county is also reporting another 2,063 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 130,469. There are currently an estimated 50,834 active cases in the county, the most of any North Texas county.

TCPH now reports 1,777 deaths attributed to the virus since March 2020.

Tarrant County, which has extended its mask mandate until Feb. 28, 2021, began reporting both probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in August 2020 at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported.

COVID-19 causes a respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis, severe pneumonia or even death. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.