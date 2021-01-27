Tarrant County Public Health added another dozen COVID-19 deaths Wednesday along with 1,227 new cases of the virus, the lowest number of new cases reported in more than a month.

The latest 12 victims included two men from Southlake who exceeded 90, two men from Arlington in their 80s, a man from Grand Prairie in his 70s, a man from Grapevine in his 70s, a man from Benbrook in his 70s, a woman from Mansfield in her 70s, a man and a woman from Fort Worth in their 60s, a woman from Mansfield in her 60s, and a man from Arlington in his 30s. All had underlying health conditions.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

TCPH said they have provided 47,817 COVID-19 vaccines to date. This week the county received 16,000 first dose vaccines to administer at the Arlington and Fort Worth vaccine hubs. To get on the vaccine waitlist, click the link in the box above.

Tarrant County is also reporting Wednesday that total hospital occupancy in county hospitals is at 88% while ICU occupancy is at 95% through Tuesday. Beds occupied by COVID-19 patients account for 24% of all patients in Tarrant County and for 21.83% of all patients in TSA-E.

Tarrant County Public Health said there were 1,279 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals through Tuesday and that the 7-day average for COVID-19 patients was at 1,316. The number of hospitalized patients remains down from the high of 1,528 patients reached Jan. 6.

In the last seven days, the county has announced 11,555 new and probable cases of the virus or an average of 1,651 per day. Data from the county health department indicated there were 982 more confirmed cases Wednesday than the most recent report and 245 more probable cases. To date, the county has reported 181,207 confirmed cases of the virus and 28,642 probable cases for a total of 209,849 cases. The number of new cases reported Wednesday is the lowest number of new cases reported since Dec. 20, 2020.

The county is also reporting another 3,160 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 158,135.

There are currently an estimated 50,828 active cases of the virus and 2,113 deaths from the virus in the county since March 2020, the most of any North Texas county for both categories.

Tarrant County, which has extended its mask mandate until Feb. 28, 2021, began reporting both probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in August 2020 at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported.

COVID-19 causes a respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis, severe pneumonia or even death. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.