An online pharmacy headquartered in Waco is getting a lot of attention these days for saving people money on routine generic medications.

Scriptco sells generic medicines to its members at wholesale cost. The pharmacy's revenue comes solely from the memberships

It costs $140 dollar a year, or $50 for three months. Co-founder Zach Zeller says the pharmacy is the first of its kind.

"You know, as a Scriptco member, your medications show up on your doorstep," Zeller said. "You know, there's no hidden anything. Once you're a member, you're getting your medication at our cost, what we buy it for. And I think people just need to be able to make the dollar go as far as they can. And that's what we're doing, trying to help people, and be really, really accessible and really transparent."