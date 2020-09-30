Airline Industry Facing Massive Layoffs; Fort Worth Based American Airlines Set to Cut 19,000 Jobs

Tens of thousands of airline industry workers are hours away from losing their jobs if billions of dollars in federal relief is not passed by Congress Wednesday.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines is set to be especially hard hit, with its CEO disclosing the airline plans to lay off 19,000 workers – including 8,000 recently notified flight attendants.

“I’m tired, I’m stressed, I’m optimistic but you also start to kind of lose hope after a while,” said AA flight attendant Ian Lordi, who is based in Dallas.

Lordi spoke with NBCDFW via zoom while waiting during a layover, with the upcoming flight possibly being among his last.

“I just texted a friend when I showed up to the airport and was like it is kind of hitting me today that when I get home from this trip tomorrow, I’m going to go home and that’s it,” said Lordi.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines has said it does not plan to lay off any employees due to the large number who have opted for early retirement or voluntary leave.

But it is a much different story at American Airlines, where thousands of recently hired employees are facing imminent layoffs.

“I think that this is just not necessary because the government can make the right investments in the recovery of the country,” said AA pilot Ivan Rivera.

Rivera says AA Pilots will be furloughed based on seniority and it is a similar story for flight attendants.

“Every aspect of the job I just love, it is my calling, it is my career and it could all be over with,” said Lordi.

