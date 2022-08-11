Dallas ISD Principal Welcomes Back Students With Viral Video

John F. Peeler Elementary School in Oak Cliff was not completely empty over the summer. Principal Tito Salas used the classrooms and hallways to make a welcome back to school music video that's gone viral.

"It was a crazy thought I had at the end of last school year," Salas said. "I definitely want to create an atmosphere that's positive. Nothing but positive."

Peeler wrote lyrics to rap in his music video, which stresses learning and fun.

"I want them to see learning as fun," Salas said "And I want them to feel that through me as the leader on campus, and through their teachers."

Salas stood in the hallways as student passed between classes, some of them dancing and singing the lyrics.

"Pirates don't dribble, dribble, they score," fourth grader Levi Espinoza sang while he danced in the hallway. "Six times two in the math class, you must pass."

"I'm hoping they see a fun side, that they see a side of me as a human being," Salas said. "It wasn't easy to do. I've never recorded music ever in my life before, so I'm showing my vulnerability."

Salas said that's what he's encouraging students to do, too.

"We're teaching our kids to be risk takers," Salas said. "And if that means putting a pirate outfit on, just take that risk and do it. It will pay off."

