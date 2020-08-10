Carroll ISD Holds Emergency Meeting Over Plans to Reopen Schools

Board members with Carroll ISD said Monday they can safely welcome back students later this month.

The district switched gears on July 28 announcing it will offer in-person and virtual learning.

A special school board meeting was called Monday to hear feedback from the public.

Nearly 100 people signed up to speak and after a three-and-a-half-hour meeting, the plan remained the same to offer in-person and virtual learning.

“Don't live in fear, and if people are afraid, I support them to have virtual learning,” one CISD parents said.

“I am completely appalled that the Carroll ISD schools are considering opening for the fall,” one CISD graduate said.

“Do not turn our little babies into faceless robots, carrying around dividers, covering their faces and removing their precious identities,” another CISD parent said.

“Science doesn't lie, and the data, regardless of human interpretation, suggests opening schools on the cusp of a second wave is foolhardy and premature,” a CISD senior said.

The district said 57% of parents in the district have chosen in-person learning. The majority of the parents who spoke at Monday’s meeting were in favor of reopening schools.

Almost all of the teachers who spoke pleaded with the board to keep classrooms closed.

Monday, the district announced two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the end of the meeting, the board said they’re going to follow new Tarrant County Health Department guidelines and are working with each teachers’ individual needs.

They say they know there will be bumps in the road, but they wanted to give parents a choice and feel they can reopen safely.