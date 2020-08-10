Two Carroll ISD Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

Two employees of Carroll ISD in Southlake tested positive for COVID-19 last week, the district says.

One of the staff members works at Eubanks Intermediate School and tested positive Thursday, while the second employee works at Carroll Elementary School and notified the district of the positive test Friday, according to a Carroll ISD statement Monday.

Employees of Eubanks Intermediate School who were considered to be close contacts of the person who tested positive will quarantine, while no one was considered to be a close contact of the Carroll Elementary School staff member, the district said.

Areas of both campuses where the employees who tested positive worked were deep cleaned before staff returned on Monday, according to the statement.

The district said it notified staff and parents at each of those campuses and will launch a dashboard on its website to track positive COVID-19 cases in Carroll ISD.

Students return to campus for in-person instruction on Aug. 24.