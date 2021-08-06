Back to School Roundup Kicks Off 17th Year in Tarrant County

It's a big back-to-school weekend in North Texas.

The Tax-Free Weekend is kicking off Friday through Sunday across the state.

The Dallas Mayor is hosting the city's annual Back to School Fair.

And in Tarrant County, the 17th annual Back to School Roundup is helping more families in need with backpacks, supplies and other services to start the school year off right.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tarrant County Community College South for only parents who pre-registered for the event. Only families who preregistered are eligible for the free school supplies and resources.

The Back to School Roundup will be holding activities in a hybrid format, with both indoor and drive-thru services.

The drive-thru will allow families to stay in their cars while volunteers load the backseat with backpacks, school supplies, snacks, and drinks.

If families are comfortable, they can park and head inside one of the facilities where sponsors will be offering free services.

Ogle will be doing free haircuts, UNT Heath Science Center is offering free sports physicals, and Tarrant County Public Health is doing immunizations for kids, with COVID vaccines available for adults.

Organizers are anticipating about 900 families and 4,000 children this year, a lower number than in years past due to challenges from the pandemic.

The event had to scale back this year because some sponsors dropped out due to budget constraints and the increase in COVID-19 cases, so organizers simply did not have the sponsorship staff to accommodate the number of students they’re used to serving each year — which usually numbers in the several thousand.

Another addition to this year’s event is the donation of 300 Acer Chromebook laptops from Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. The laptops are for students in grades 11 through 12.

Funded entirely by private donations and contributions, Roundup is a collaborative effort between Tarrant County and its 20 school districts, municipalities, public health department, state agencies, nonprofits, corporate sponsors and volunteers.